Reidlinger, Anne

RIEDLINGER, Anne



Anne Cora Riedlinger was born on July 29, 1942, in Cork City, Ireland. She was the youngest child of Denis O'Leary and Nora O'Leary. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Arthur Barnes, Nicholas O'Leary, Helen O'Connor, Theresa Forrest, Marie Wild, Helena O'Leary, Margaret O'Leary, and Donal O'Leary. She is survived by her husband, Arthur J Riedlinger, III; son, David Riedlinger (April) of Madison, GA; daughter Denise Iglesias (Tony) of Austin, TX; son, Andrew Riedlinger of Lawrenceville GA; and her grandchildren: Dillon Riedlinger, Erik Riedlinger, Mia Iglesias, and Isabela Iglesias. Anne moved to New Jersey in 1960 and began working as an executive secretary at Johnson & Higgins Insurance Underwriters on Wall Street in New York City. She performed in a local community theatre. She met Arthur J Riedlinger, III, and they were married in June 1969. In 1980, Arthur was transferred to Georgia and they built a new house in Lawrenceville, where they have lived since. Anne was a devout Catholic. She volunteered with teaching Religious Education classes, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Magnificat Ministry to Catholic Women, Eucharistic Adoration, Meals on Wheels and ESOL. She was a member of the Hibernian Benevolent Society of Atlanta since 1982, and a founding member of Drake School of Irish Dance in Atlanta. A wake will be held from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church, 319 Grayson Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.





