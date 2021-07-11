ajc logo
Reid, Willie

1 hour ago

REID, Sr., Willie J.

Homegoing Services for Mr. Willie James Reid, Sr., of Atlanta, will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Gresham, 2394 Gresham Rd., Atlanta, GA., with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. Reverend Norman Thomas, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur. Mr. Reid leaves to cherish, children, Connie Reid, Willie J. Reid (Butch), Andrew Reid, Tamara Rand (Tigner); 7 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 sister, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur,

404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

