REID, Sr., Willie J.



Homegoing Services for Mr. Willie James Reid, Sr., of Atlanta, will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Gresham, 2394 Gresham Rd., Atlanta, GA., with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. Reverend Norman Thomas, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur. Mr. Reid leaves to cherish, children, Connie Reid, Willie J. Reid (Butch), Andrew Reid, Tamara Rand (Tigner); 7 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 sister, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur,



404-371-0772-3.



