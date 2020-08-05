REID, Melvin Richard Mr. Melvin Richard Reid, age 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mr. Reid is survived by his loving wife, Bettye Reid; his sons, Eric Reid and Brian Reid; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. The funeral service will be available to watch via livestream on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Facebook page.

