Reid, Kathryn

REID (WOODS), Kathryn



Kathryn Woods Reid was born July 2, 1938 in Chester, SC to the late Richard Hawthorne Woods and Bettie Elleen Hutchins. Kathryn learned piano under the tutelage of her grandmother, Katherine Hill Hutchins, who studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and taught piano for 70 years. Kathryn's mother studied music at Converse, and her uncle, Guy Hutchins, founded several symphony orchestras throughout SC. Thus, Kathryn was born into a musical family. She was a music major who graduated Magna Cum Laude from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. Kathryn went on to teach piano and public-school music, accompany children's choirs, and sing in multiple church choirs, notably Dunwoody Methodist where she was a 40-year member. Kathryn also delighted in singing secular music with the "Dunwoody Dames," aka the "Variations." She was easily cajoled into playing the piano at any social gathering, and thoroughly enjoyed leading singalongs. She and a few dear friends led a weekly singalong for the elderly every Friday for 20+ years. She especially enjoyed playing duets with her sister, Martha Mallory.



Kathryn also excelled in athletics, especially basketball and tennis. She led her high school basketball team to the state championship with her "wicked" hook shot; her determination on the tennis court was legendary. She walked or ran daily and was proud of her Peachtree Road Race t-shirt collection. She was a devoted Braves (and Clemson) fan, and would text with her sister and friends after any exciting action on the field.



Kathryn married John Reid of Richburg, SC, after a long-distance romance (he left to attend West Point shortly after they met). John adored Kathryn. They were well-suited for each other and had 62 years of love, adventures, and happy companionship. John found in Kathryn a willing partner in cards, golf, tennis, chores, traveling, dancing and raising children. They frequently organized parties where Kathryn's hostess and cooking skills shined. Shortly after college graduation, the two were stationed in Germany, where their children, David and Martha, were born. In Columbus, GA, Kathryn excelled in the role of an officer's wife, though she found that she was often raising the children alone due to the Vietnam War. John's Army and FBI career moved the family to Spartanburg (SC), Miami, Woodcliff Lake (NJ) and finally, Atlanta. In NJ, Kathryn entered the business world where she was admired for her intelligence and attention to detail. She rapidly advanced from a secretarial job to editing and then marketing for Medical Economics Magazine.



When Kathryn and John moved to Atlanta, Kathryn found great joy in her six grandchildren. She was a daily fixture in their lives and a favorite volunteer at their schools. She never missed a ball game or piano recital. She took the grandchildren swimming, to the park, and to the tennis courts; she had them for sleepovers, taught them card games, and kept "creek shoes" in the trunk of her car (just in case she found a creek they wished to explore). She treasured family vacations at the beach. Kathryn was an elegant, beautiful woman; her family and friends will miss her forever. She was predeceased by her son, David Reid. She is survived by her husband, John Reid; sister, Martha Mallory of Charlotte; daughter, Martha Fair (Mark); daughter-in-law, Mindy Zatto; grandchildren, Andrew Fair (Rahel Erlemann), David Fair, Katie Fair, Tyler Reid, Justin Reid and Dylan Reid; her sister-in-law, Jane Miller (Barney); brother-in-law, John A. Simpson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be at Dunwoody Methodist on January 18, at 11:00 AM.



If one desires to donate in Kathryn's memory, the family suggests the following charities special to her: Dunwoody UMC Music Ministry, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338; or the David H. Reid '83 Endowed Scholarship, CU Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson,, SC 29633. Thank you.



