Reid, James

2 hours ago

REID, James

Mr. James Reid of College Park, GA passed away on August 17, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2730 Browns Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30354. His body will lie instate at 1:00 PM on the day of service. Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, only family members will be attending the service. The Interment will take place Monday, August 23 at Greenwood Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Audrey M. Reid; two sons, Michael Reid and Samuel Reid (Stephanie); six grandchildren; siblings, Eddie Mae Brown, Martha Jean Reid, John Reid, Richard Reid (Cora); several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. On Saturday, public viewing will be from 4 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




