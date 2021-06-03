Reid, Howell

REID, Sr., Howell



Howell Ricardo Reid Sr. was born March 29, 1945 in the Republic of Panama to Charles Alfonso Reid and Teresa Esmeralda Fowler. He grew up with 8 sisters Grace and Carol (deceased), Epifania, Agripina, Alva, Junie, Farida and Rowena for a total of 9 siblings. He came to the states (Bronx) in 1970 and joined the Army. While in the military he accomplished the Bronze Star Award, Expert Marksmanship Badge, Air Borne honors, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service, fought in the Vietnam War for 13 months, and Saudi Arabia for 11 months, ranked First Sergeant and retired as Master Sergeant.



He soon found love and married Claudia Judine Barnes. Together, they raised 5 kids. They moved to Stone Mountain GA in 1994 where he continued to serve in the military. All while serving in the military, Master Sergeant Reid had a very vivid life outside of the military. Some of his hobbies were horseback riding, bowling, shooting pool, dancing, chess, running, and swimming. He was extremely active, even in his later years and truly lived each day to the fullest.



Mr. Reid was respected by all and a mentor and father figure to even more. He had a calm demeanor where he rarely raised his voice, a soul that drank from the fountain of youth, a heart that was always willing to give and help more than it received, charm that could always make you smile on your worst day, a resounding voice that demanded your attention, and a mind of determination that was tougher than day old steak after it's been microwaved. By far, one of the most interesting men in the world that we all have had a pleasure and honor to know and love.



Howell Reid Sr. passed Tuesday morning of May 25, 2021. He will join his wife of 35 years, Claudia Reid, in Heaven. He is succeeded by his 6 children (3 daughters and 3 sons); Nicole, Natalie, Anayansi, Zeus, Cris and Jon. He is also succeeded by his grandchildren; Kianna, Talia, Jonathan Jr. (Jojo), Nico, and Saryiah. Mr. Reid was well respected, and deserved all the honors and accolades he had received. He will be missed physically but will live forever in spirit and may his soul rest in peace.



