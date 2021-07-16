ajc logo
Reid, Herbert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

REID, Herbert

Mr. Herbert Reid of Atlanta passed on July 12, 2021. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12 noon at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 1030 Martin St., SE, Atlanta, GA, 30315. Viewing will be held today, July 16, 2021 from 11 AM to 8 PM in our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA. 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

