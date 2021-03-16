REID, Fred



Fred Douglas Reid, age 86 of Sandy Springs, formerly of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.



Born on November 18, 1934, in Atlanta, he was the son of the late William Douglas Reid and Carrie Ruth Turner Reid. Fred grew up in Cascade Heights and graduated from Southwest High School in Atlanta in 1952, where he was awarded the Journal Cup by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for outstanding scholarship, character, and integrity. While in high school, he met Helen NeSmith whom he married on March 19, 1955. He then went on to graduate from Georgia Tech in 1957, with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. Fred was a Co-Op student at Tech and in Army ROTC. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserve and was later called to Active Duty during the Berlin Crisis. Fred's first job was in Auburndale, Florida at Continental Can Company, before moving back to Atlanta where he worked for 11 years with Crown Cork & Seal. In 1971, Fred and his family moved to Cornelia, where he was employed as Department Manager with Ethicon/Johnson & Johnson for 24 years. After retirement, Fred was employed with McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home for 20 years.



For most of his life, Fred was an active member of his community: at age 21, he joined the Ben Hill Masonic Lodge #674 F & AM and then transferred to the Cornelia Masonic Lodge #92 F & AM, for a total of 65 years; he was a member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple in Atlanta; he was a member and former officer of the Civitan Club in Southwest Atlanta and the Cornelia Optimist Club. Fred was a very active member of Cornelia United Methodist Church, where he served in many leadership roles. He was also a Master Barber who for many years frequently cut hair for friends, homebound, or hospitalized persons.



Fred has been described by his family, co-workers and friends as a good, hardworking, honorable and dedicated gentleman. He was passionate about helping others especially children in need. He made lasting positive impacts on all those around him throughout his life.



Survivors include wife of 66 years, Helen NeSmith Reid of Sandy Springs; sons and daughters-in-law, Brent and Darcelle Reid of Atlanta and Brad and Kim Reid of Peachtree Corners; grandchildren, Brooke Reid, Matthew Reid (Carly), Audrey Reid, Alex Reid and Kara Reid; great-grandchildren, Lainey Mae Reid and Larson Reid; brother-in-law, Ben NeSmith (Billie) of Safety Harbor, Florida; sister-in-law, Reba Purcell (Jerry) of Roswell; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are 2 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Benjamin Wilcox officiating. A private entombment will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.



The service will be livestreamed at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home's Facebook page, for those unable to attend.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 and from 1 PM until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.



Those in attendance are asked to adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.



The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted and donations be made to Cornelia United Methodist Church, 275 Wyly Street, Cornelia, Georgia 30531 or to the Shriners Hospitals (lovetotherescue.org).



The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Somerby Memory Care and Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease.



