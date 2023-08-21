REHRIG, Brenda Patrice



Mrs. Brenda Patrice Rehrig, age 67, of Canton, GA passed away August 15, 2023. A visitation is scheduled for 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023, from Darby Funeral Home. The interment will take place at a later date. Mrs. Rehrig is survived by her husband, Fred Rehrig, Canton, GA; sons, Christopher Rehrig, Chattanooga, TN, Andrew Rehrig, Brooklyn, NY; sisters, Maura (Jim) Diehl, Orefield, PA and Megan Townsend, Sebastian, FL. The staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rehrig family.



