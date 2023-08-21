Rehrig, Brenda

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

REHRIG, Brenda Patrice

Mrs. Brenda Patrice Rehrig, age 67, of Canton, GA passed away August 15, 2023. A visitation is scheduled for 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023, from Darby Funeral Home. The interment will take place at a later date. Mrs. Rehrig is survived by her husband, Fred Rehrig, Canton, GA; sons, Christopher Rehrig, Chattanooga, TN, Andrew Rehrig, Brooklyn, NY; sisters, Maura (Jim) Diehl, Orefield, PA and Megan Townsend, Sebastian, FL. The staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rehrig family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump Indictment: What’s next in Fulton County?9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony
11h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s sharpness, Kirby Yates’ command and other takeaways as Braves fall to Giants...
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
13h ago

Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station
12h ago
The Latest

Adams, James
1h ago
Bowen, Hettie
1h ago
Wagnon, Eley
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top