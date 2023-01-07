ajc logo
X

Rehm, Patsy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REHM, Patsy Sexton

Patsy Sexton Rehm, age 80, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a five year struggle with Alzheimer's.

Patsy attended Chamblee High School and graduated in 1960. She later attended Tift College on an academic scholarship before transferring to Oglethorpe University and graduating with a degree in English. She later received a Master's degree in media science from Georgia State. Patsy spent her entire career at Forsyth Central High School.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents, Doris and Robert Sexton; a brother, Doug; a sister, Susan; an aunt, Jeanette Brown and two nephews, Chris and Giles Sexton. She is survived by her brother, Bobby of Atlanta; her brother, Steve of Lawrenceville; a nephew, Brent of Lawrenceville and a step-son, Charles Rehm of Woodstock.

Patsy was a kind and gentle soul who loved traveling, playing the piano and taking care of her several cats she had during her life. Patsy will be greatly missed by friends and family.

A visitation for Patsy will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A funeral service will occur Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. A committal service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court
6h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carolyn Collins, DeKalb’s compassionate custodian, dies at 58
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carolyn Collins, DeKalb’s compassionate custodian, dies at 58
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Uga, Georgia’s beloved mascot, not making Los Angeles trip for championship game
7h ago
The Latest

Wood, Beverly
Hill, Jennie
2h ago
Rutledge, Pearlie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
6h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
7h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top