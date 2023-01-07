REHM, Patsy Sexton



Patsy Sexton Rehm, age 80, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a five year struggle with Alzheimer's.



Patsy attended Chamblee High School and graduated in 1960. She later attended Tift College on an academic scholarship before transferring to Oglethorpe University and graduating with a degree in English. She later received a Master's degree in media science from Georgia State. Patsy spent her entire career at Forsyth Central High School.



Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents, Doris and Robert Sexton; a brother, Doug; a sister, Susan; an aunt, Jeanette Brown and two nephews, Chris and Giles Sexton. She is survived by her brother, Bobby of Atlanta; her brother, Steve of Lawrenceville; a nephew, Brent of Lawrenceville and a step-son, Charles Rehm of Woodstock.



Patsy was a kind and gentle soul who loved traveling, playing the piano and taking care of her several cats she had during her life. Patsy will be greatly missed by friends and family.



A visitation for Patsy will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A funeral service will occur Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. A committal service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



