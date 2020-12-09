Register, Sybil Smith

REGISTER (SMITH), Sybil



Sybil Smith Register, age 82, passed away at her home in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Sybil was born in Blountsville, Alabama on January 17, 1938. Sybil was the daughter of Howard Smith and Katie Lee Mead Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Adarene Smith, and brother Carroll Smith. Sybil attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia Baptist Nursing School in Atlanta with a nursing degree in 1960. Sybil was a well-respected Registered Nurse in Recovery and Intensive Care Units throughout her career.



Sybil married Martin Wade Register in Atlanta, Georgia on December 10, 1960. They were married for 29 years until Martin's death on June 13, 1990.



Sybil is survived by her three children, Jodi Ann Oehler, 58, of Jacksonville, Martin Wade Register, Jr. (Deanna), 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Joni Lynn Hankinson (Tommy), 53, of Thomaston, Georgia. She has four grandchildren, Marc Oehler (Nicole), Sybil (Sibby) Lynn Voetsch (Robert), Benjamin Register, and Zachary Register. Sybil also has two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Oehler and Tennyson Voetsch. Sybil has beloved cousins throughout Alabama and Arizona, and a dear friend whom she thought of as her sister, Kathryn Jones of Youngstown, Ohio.



Per her wishes, Sybil was cremated at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home was entrusted with all arrangements, and condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.dignitymemorial.com. In Sybil's memory, contributions can be made to your local animal shelter. Sybil's genuine smile and warm heart is greatly missed, and she will forever be loved by her family and friends. Her family is grateful for continued thoughts and prayers.

