1 hour ago

REGISTER, Gladys

Mrs. Gladys B. Register, age 92 of Barnesville passed away July 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Leroy Register; son Joe Register; parents Emmett and Bertha Lewis; brother Clayton Gilbert Lewis and sister Margie Chapman. Mrs. Register is survived by her daughter-in-law Pamela Register; grandchildren Crissy Mohr and Paul Petty, great-grandchildren Gavin Petty, Jolee Mohr, Jared Mohr, Mary Mohr and Aaron Mohr; nephews Lynn Lewis and Lance Lewis, and niece Sheila Montgomery. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM CST on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN.

