REGENSTEIN, Helen



Helen Regenstein passed away peacefully at her home on April 20, 2023 at the age of 104. She was the epitome of a southern lady, known for her beauty, style, wit and elegance. She was born in Sumter, South Carolina, to Lucile and William Graham Moses and had two beloved younger siblings, Licia and Graham. She graduated from Agnes Scott College with plans to pursue a professional career in the theater in New York City. Those plans changed in 1939 when she married Louis Regenstein, a prominent attorney who became a senior partner at Kilpatrick, Cody, Rogers, McClatchey & Regenstein, now known as Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton, and the Chairman of Regenstein's Department Store. Helen maintained a lifelong love and dedication to the arts and was a pillar of the artistic community in Atlanta. She was a Board member of the Alliance Theater and a dedicated supporter of the High Museum of Art. She was a member of The Temple and her great-great-grandfather, Isaac Harby, was a leading founder of Reform Judaism in America. She was also an ardent participant in the Agnes Scott book club. With her husband, she travelled the world, collected art, supported numerous civic groups including the USO and enjoyed entertaining family, dignitaries, and friends. Helen was very proud of her heritage and was an active member of the Atlanta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 80 years. Helen maintained an active social and civic life, hosting guests, doing yoga and playing bridge past the age of 100. She is survived by her two sons, Lewis "Reg" and Kent (Lynn) Regenstein; four grandchildren, Paige (Mike) Schwartz, Jonathan (Beatrice) Regenstein, Anna (Kevin) Glaser and Daniel Regenstein; and seven great-grandchildren, Logan, Olivia, Roxanne, Eloisa, Jackson, Lucy and Abigail; her cousins, Bobby (Richard Smith) Goode; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Shelly Boline for her invaluable help and dedication, and the wonderful Weinstein Hospice team for their loving care over the last year. If you care to make a donation in Helen's memory, please consider The Alliance Theater, The Atlanta Chapter of the DAR, Weinstein Hospice or Agnes Scott College. Any plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

