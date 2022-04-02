REGAS, Helen



Helen Fotopoulos Regas, 93, loving wife, mother, and Yaya passed away peacefully March 30, 2022. Born in Patras, Greece, she immigrated to College Park, GA and soon after met her beloved husband of 60 years, Andy Regas (d. 2012).



Helen loved doing for others. She served her community as PTA President, Girl Scout Leader, and fundraiser for numerous causes. She served her church, working the Atlanta Greek Festival for many years. She enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and helped beautify her neighborhood as an active member of the Powers Ferry Rd Garden Club. An excellent cook, she took great joy in introducing many southerners to "exotic" Greek food. A consummate entertainer, she loved hosting parties and celebrations for family and friends. She was a loving caregiver to many over the years and was blessed to have an amazing group of caregivers herself during her last months…the mutual love was palpable.



Helen was happiest surrounded by her family: husband, Andy; daughters, Iris, Karen, Andrea; grandchildren, Jordan, Charlotte, Justin, Caitlyn; sons-in-law Jack, Mark, Kevin; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022, preceded by visitation beginning 10 AM, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Rd. NE, Atlanta GA. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Flowers welcomed or memorial contributions in Helen Regas' name may be directed to Greek Orthodox Cathedral (atlgoc.org) or to Center for Movement Challenges (centerformovementchallenges.org).



