Reeves, Walton

REEVES, Dr. Walton



Harrison



November 3, 1926 –



October 23, 2023



Dr. Walton Harrison Reeves passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2023, with his family by his side, days short of turning 97. He was selflessly devoted to family and especially his beloved late wife, Dorothy, to whom he was married for 71 years. A distinguished physician, lifelong musician, and loyal friend, Harrison is remembered for his compassion for all and exuberance for life.



The oldest of two children of Charles Walton Reeves and Etta Mae Brown Reeves, Harrison was born in Atlanta and graduated from Boys High School.



At age 18, Harrison enlisted in the Maritime Service in World War II, was trained as a "purser/ship's doctor" and commissioned as a Warrant Officer, serving on a Liberty ship from 1944-1946. While in medical training in Boston, he enlisted as a medical officer in the National Guard and spent summer exercises on active duty.



Following World War II, Harrison returned to Emory University and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1948. He entered Emory Medical School that same year. At an Alpha Tau Omega fraternity dance that fall, he met Dorothy Quillian, beginning their life-long romance. They married in 1950.



Harrison graduated from Emory School of Medicine in 1952, earning the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor. After completing his postgraduate training in internal medicine at Emory in 1954, he spent two years in Boston at the New England Center Hospital, including the completion of a National Institutes of Health Fellowship in Hematology under Dr. William Damashek. They returned to Atlanta, where Harrison practiced Internal Medicine and Hematology until his retirement in 2000. Throughout his career, he served as a mentor and role model for young physicians. In addition, he worked closely with the Georgia Pastoral Care Association and taught in clinical pastoral education. Medicine was his life's passion.



Following retirement, Harrison became the founding Medical Director for Lenbrook Square and served for many years as a volunteer in the Salvation Army's Keating Clinic Adult Rehabilitation Center. He served on the advisory boards of the George West Mental Health Foundation/Skyland Trail, the Healthcare Ethics Consortium of Georgia at Emory University, and the Funk Heritage Museum at Rhinehardt College. He was a longtime member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club.



Harrison's intellectual curiosity extended far beyond medicine into philosophy, religion, classical and sacred music, farming, antiques, and decorative arts. These were interests he delighted in well into his 90s - always sharing a poem, prayer, piece of music or book with those around him. As the Reeves family expanded, he and Dorothy attended every sporting event, recital, play, and graduation for his children and eight grandchildren, all of whom lived close-by in Atlanta. Harrison shared his love of travel and led many adventures with family across the United States and around the world. His happiest times were spent at the family farm in Fayette County. Presiding over countless celebrations and holidays at the farm and in Atlanta, Harrison held the role of family chaplain, delivering blessings that will be long remembered. He instilled an abiding appreciation for faith and education in his children and grandchildren and imprinted on all the "treasure" that is family.



Harrison was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, for 65 years where he served as an elder. He delighted in the worship, music, and fellowship at Trinity.



Harrison was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Quillian Reeves. He is survived by his five children: Nancy Reeves Mansfield (Larry), Susan Reeves Zimmerman (Caldwell), Walton Harrison Reeves Jr. (Catharine Enright), Carol Reeves Morgan (Kevin), and Charles Quillian Reeves (Katharine). Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Laurence Ellis Mansfield IV (Amanda), Margaret Mansfield Ale (John), Anne Zimmerman Hawkins (Alexander), Mary Zimmerman Armstrong (Drew), Caldwell Hayden Zimmerman Jr. (Kara), Walton Harrison Reeves III (Ava), Charles Quillian Reeves Jr. (Nathalie), and Dorothy Starke Reeves; ten great-grandchildren, (and two on the way); his sister, Ruth Reeves Dill (Stephen) of Mobile, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 10 at 11 AM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road, followed by a reception in Williams Hall. The link for livestreaming the service is https://bit.ly/3QeQKqM. The family wishes to acknowledge the community at Saint Anne's Terrace and the dedicated staff of Personal Care, who enabled him to maintain his independence until his death.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church www.trinityatlanta.org, Salvation Army, https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/georgia/ or Emory School of Medicine, https://together.emory.edu/give/to/schools-and-colleges/emory-school-medicine.



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