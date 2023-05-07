REEVES, Michael "Mike"



Michael "Mike" Evans Reeves, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, in Cumming, GA, at the age of 69. Michael was born on May 26, 1953 in Newnan, Georgia. He graduated from Campbell High School in 1971, and attended West Georgia University. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Felton Reeves and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Reeves; and his older brother, Earl "Rocky" Reeves. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Shelley Allen Reeves; his son, James Michael Reeves (Lori); and grandkids, Adalie and Mikey, Charley (Erin) Burks; and grand-daughters, Baylor and Collyn; sisters, Patricia Stephens and Claire Williams; niece, Bonnie (Scott) Jones; nephew, James Brady; nephew, Kirk Brady; niece, Natalie (Richard) Powell; nephew, Jeff (Brandy) Weeks; nephew, Nathan (Lindsey) Williams; niece, Sarah Williams; sister-in-law, Marianne Reeves; and niece, Misha Reeves; cousin, Edie Carroll; and many extended family. He loved his family and many friends!



His business successes included the Peanut Palace, founded Mellow Mushroom and The Excelsior Mill with his brother, Rocky Reeves, started The Cotton Club, The Point, Smith's Old Bar with his long time business partner, Dan Nolan and Fox Brothers B.B.Q. Mike was a force of nature, had soul in the most essential ways, was loved by all and he loved you too whether you knew it or not. Mike was very giving and always shared his love to many charities such as, Odyssey Villas, Toys 4 Tots, Atlanta Food Bank and so many others.



Service honoring Mike will be held on May 13, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in memory of Mike Reeves.



