X

Reeves, Michael

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REEVES, Michael "Mike"

Michael "Mike" Evans Reeves, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, in Cumming, GA, at the age of 69. Michael was born on May 26, 1953 in Newnan, Georgia. He graduated from Campbell High School in 1971, and attended West Georgia University. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Felton Reeves and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Reeves; and his older brother, Earl "Rocky" Reeves. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Shelley Allen Reeves; his son, James Michael Reeves (Lori); and grandkids, Adalie and Mikey, Charley (Erin) Burks; and grand-daughters, Baylor and Collyn; sisters, Patricia Stephens and Claire Williams; niece, Bonnie (Scott) Jones; nephew, James Brady; nephew, Kirk Brady; niece, Natalie (Richard) Powell; nephew, Jeff (Brandy) Weeks; nephew, Nathan (Lindsey) Williams; niece, Sarah Williams; sister-in-law, Marianne Reeves; and niece, Misha Reeves; cousin, Edie Carroll; and many extended family. He loved his family and many friends!

His business successes included the Peanut Palace, founded Mellow Mushroom and The Excelsior Mill with his brother, Rocky Reeves, started The Cotton Club, The Point, Smith's Old Bar with his long time business partner, Dan Nolan and Fox Brothers B.B.Q. Mike was a force of nature, had soul in the most essential ways, was loved by all and he loved you too whether you knew it or not. Mike was very giving and always shared his love to many charities such as, Odyssey Villas, Toys 4 Tots, Atlanta Food Bank and so many others.

Service honoring Mike will be held on May 13, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in memory of Mike Reeves.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead54m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Midtown shooting aftermath | From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting highlights risks of violence in everyday lives
18h ago

Credit: AP

Fatal shootings put U.S. mass killings on record pace

Credit: AP

Fatal shootings put U.S. mass killings on record pace

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Wood, Elizabeth
2h ago
Northrop, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top