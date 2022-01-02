Hamburger icon
Reeves, Lena

REEVES, Lena

Mrs. Lena Reeves of Atlanta, passed away on December 24, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11 AM at the Hunter Hill FBC, 166 Edwards Street, NW Atlanta. Service will also be available via live stream. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Daisy Smith, Elaine Smith, and son, Curtis Reeves; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and large extended family and many friends. Viewing will be on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 12-7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

