Reeves, George

Obituaries
1 hour ago

George F. Reeves

George F. Reeves, 82, of Avondale Estates, was born in Columbia, MS on October 13, 1939 and passed following a brief illness on June 5, 2022 in Decatur, GA. George was educated at Davidson College followed by Columbia Theological Seminary and later Georgia Tech. He was a pastor for five years and then worked in computers all the way from punch cards to networking. A lifelong amateur radio enthusiast, he was passionate about music, singing, travel and family. He was active in the Presbyterian Church his whole life. George is survived by wife, Marion Reeves, Avondale Estates; siblings, Blanche Woodiel, MO, Robert Reeves (Barbara), CA, Carol Adams (Paul), MS; children, Elizabeth Randolph, Lula, GA, Judi Stuart, Burlington, NC, G. Martin Reeves (Michelle), Decatur, GA, Catherine Aiken (Chris Place), Avondale Estates, GA; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson as well as a large extended family. Memorial to be held 10:00 AM, June 25, 2022 at North Decatur Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, the Pastor's Fund at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, or Clifton Sanctuary Ministries.

