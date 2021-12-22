REEVES, Frank



Frank Reeves, 88 of Roswell died December 19, 2021. Mr. Reeves was an Atlanta native. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and serviced during the Korean War. Frank was a Mason and also coached at Murphey Candler park for many years. Mr. Reeves had a 45 year career with Oxford Industries where he was the Executive Vice President of Merchandising. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Reeves; daughter, Vicki Nolan (Gary); son, Phillip Reeves, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Jill Valderrama (Alan); grandchildren, Carly Nicolay (Pete), Nick Nolan, Becca Nolan, Christi Cerame (Matt), Phillip Reeves, III, Jack Valderrama, Mitchell Valderrama; and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sr. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 PM at Patterson's Arlington Chapel. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



