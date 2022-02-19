REEVES, Edwin Frank



Edwin Frank Reeves of Milton went home to be with The Lord and his children on February 15, 2022 at the age of 93. Frank was born April 20, 1928 on a farm in Tucker, Georgia, the son of John and Mabel Pinnel Reeves and the youngest of four children.



By age eight the family had moved to the Brookhaven-Chamblee area and Frank discovered the passion of his life- horses. He was allowed to hang around Savage Riding Academy and became expert in about all phases of riding. He soon was competing and teaching.



After serving two years in the United States Army during the Korean War, Frank became an executive with several different car dealerships besides owning his own repair shop. He was with Hub Motor Company in Buckhead for over 25 years.



Being an adrenalin junkie, he loved jumping, fast cars, and polo. Frank raced go carts and cars but gave that up when invited to join The Atlanta Polo Club. Frank also played with the Northeast Georgia Arena Polo Club of Clarkesville, Georgia. His wife Dolle's love for history prompted them to buy Mimosa Hill, the oldest house in Habersham County, which stayed full of overnight players. Frank played for 33 years until heart disease and age 75 caused him to give up playing polo but still enjoyed serving as referee.



Frank is survived by his wife, Dolle Hunt Reeves, son, Jerry and Sherry Reeves, grandchildren, Ryder Morales, Reba and Tony Frazee, Buck and Andrea Reeves, Greg and Amber Reeves, Daniel Reeves, and Lisa O'Kelley; sister-in-law, Bobbe Hunt Bassett, as well as eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends also survive.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents, two children Eddie Reeves Jr., and Elizabeth Reeves Collyer; brothers, Emory and Virginia Reeves, J.T. Reeves, and sister, Leila Reeves Everett.



Frank will be laid to rest in the Old Roswell Cemetery on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at three o'clock in the afternoon with Reverend Bud Sutton officiating.



