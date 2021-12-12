Reeves, Dorothy

REEVES (QUILLIAN), Dorothy



Dorothy Quillian Reeves, 93, died peacefully on December 3, 2021. Her husband, Dr. Harrison Reeves, and her family were at her side. A third generation Atlantan, Dorothy was born on November 11, 1928, the second of three children of Professor Henry M. Quillian and Phyllis Wilkins Quillian. She grew up in the Emory University community and graduated valedictorian from Druid Hills High School. Dorothy Reeves was a terrific storyteller. Her children love the one about her brothers, after WWII, teaching her to drive a surplus Army jeep, one she proudly drove to college every day, rain or shine. A 1949 graduate of Agnes Scott College with a double major in Biology and German, Dorothy made life-long friends there. A deep loyalty to Agnes Scott found her serving as President of the Alumnae Association and as a member of the Board of Trustees. Following graduation, she entered graduate school at Emory University, working as a lab and research assistant to Dr. James Miller, Professor of Anatomy.



On June 17, 1950, Dorothy married Dr. Harrison Reeves. The couple recently celebrated 71 years of an inspirational and enduring romance. Some of their happiest memories include two years spent in Boston where Harrison completed a medical fellowship. Upon returning to Atlanta, Dorothy and Harrison raised five children. A gracious and loving mother, Dorothy brought her family great joy. The Reeves household was full of life and friends, birthday parties, fried chicken dinners before Westminster football games, and countless sleepovers.



Affectionately known as Gigo, she was also a remarkable grandmother to eight grandchildren, encouraging one and all to be curious about the world, care for others, and delight in small things.



Dorothy loved travel with family and friends and kept detailed journals of every trip. Although she traveled many continents, her fondest ventures were vacations at the beach and time spent at Morning Creek Farm in Fayette County. Dorothy lovingly restored the 1840 farmhouse and created many good times there for her large extended family and friends – unforgettable Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas celebrations, Easter egg hunts and 4th of July picnics. Life on the farm nurtured a sustained interest in historic preservation, Georgia history, the decorative arts, weaving, and gardening. Dorothy served as a docent at the Atlanta History Center's Tullie Smith House for many years and was a founding and active member of the Ceramic Circle of Atlanta for over 40 years. She was also a life-long member of P.E.O.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, Dr. Walton Harrison Reeves (95), and their five children: Nancy Reeves Mansfield (Larry), Susan Reeves Zimmerman (Caldwell), Walton Harrison Reeves Jr. (Cathy), Carol Reeves Morgan (Kevin) and Charles Quillian Reeves (Katharine). Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Laurence Ellis Mansfield IV (Amanda), Margaret Mansfield Ale (John), Anne Zimmerman Hawkins (Alexander), Mary Zimmerman Armstrong (Drew), Caldwell Hayden Zimmerman Jr. (Kara), Walton Harrison Reeves III (Ava), Charles Quillian Reeves Jr. (Nathalie), and Dorothy Starke Reeves; nine great-grandchildren; and Dorothy's brother George Wilkins Quillian, along with devoted nieces and nephews. Her brother, Henry Milton Quillian Jr., predeceased her.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 21 at 11 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road. The link for livestreaming the service is: https://vimeo.com/event/1643073. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Agnes Scott College.

