REEVES, Doris



Doris Felder Reeves of Atlanta, GA, passed away February 9, 2022 at the age of 105. She was a blessing to family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Doris was a devout Christian and lived her faith with generosity and compassion for others. She was a member of Embry Hills United Methodist church and a volunteer at Dekalb General Medical Center. Doris played tennis in ALTA and USTA. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She showed her love by cooking for family and friends, baking delicious cakes and cookies. Doris was a remarkable person, strong, smart, compassionate, and an inspiration to those who knew her.



She was predeceased by her husband, Howard F. Reeves and her two daughters, Margaret Reeves and Cynthia Fletcher. She is survived by daughter, Kathryn Adams; grandchildren, Karen Shibley, Frank Warren Fletcher III, Kathleen Anderson; and by 3 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11 AM at Embry Hills United Methodist Church, 3304 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341. Masks are required in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Embry Hills UMS (https://www.embryhillsumc.org/give).

