Reeves, Daniel Edward

Daniel Edward Reeves, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in Atlanta, GA on January 1, 2022.



He was born to Ann and Ed Reeves in Rome, Georgia on January 19, 1944, moving to his hometown of Americus, Georgia as an infant.



Dan was a standout three-sport athlete at Americus High School. His senior year, they won state championships in basketball, baseball, and football. He was honored with the Most Valuable Player award at the Georgia Football All-Star game. He always said his greatest achievement in high school was getting freshman cheerleader, Pam White, to go on a date with him. She became his wife of 57 years.



Reeves earned a scholarship to South Carolina, where he was a three-year starter at quarterback. In 1965, he signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, beginning a 38-year career in the NFL. He would spend 15 years with the Cowboys as a player, player- coach and offensive coordinator under his mentor and hero, Tom Landry. Reeves became the youngest head coach in the NFL when he joined the Denver Broncos in 1981. Following his success in Denver, Reeves would go on to coach the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons, taking the Falcons to their first ever Super Bowl. Reeves is one of only nine coaches with over 200 wins and has appeared in nine Super Bowls, a total that has been topped by only Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. He is a member of the Sports Halls of Fame in Georgia, Colorado, South Carolina, and Texas. Reeves was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2014.



In later years, he treasured time with his seven precious grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He also enjoyed weekends at the lake with Pam as his co-captain for their sunset cruises with family and friends.



Dan loved golf and remained competitive, playing with his friends at the Atlanta Athletic Club.



As a lifelong supporter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, speaking and sharing Christ with others, Dan exemplified an I Am Third Life: "Jesus Christ is first, others are second, I am third."



Dan was a longtime member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, and active with the Blazers Sunday School class.



Reeves' longevity and success in the NFL may be what some will remember. His family and friends knew him as a devout man of faith, a person of great character and integrity, and a loving husband, father and "Poppy."



Coach always made time for others and believed that you can tell the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Pam, daughter Dana DeCamillis (Joe), son Lee Reeves (Tara) and daughter Laura Murphy (Mark); siblings, Charles Reeves (Kay), Joann Brittingham



(Jerry) and Butch Reeves (Barbara); seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life will be held on January 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. Reception to follow in Grace Hall.



Memorials can be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO, 64129; Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, or charity of your choice.



Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmpattersonarlington.com