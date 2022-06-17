REEVES, Charles Franklin
Charles Franklin Reeves, 60, passed on June 7, 2022. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:00 AM, Stanton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2015 Memorial Dr., Atlanta, GA 30317. Interment, Rest Haven, Decatur, GA. Visitation, Friday, June 17, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
