Reese, Louis Vincent

REESE, Jr., Dr. Louis Vincent



Dr. Louis Vincent Reese, Jr. of NW Atlanta passed away on March 4, 2023. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Today, public viewing will be held from 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30331. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



