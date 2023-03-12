X
Reese, Louis Vincent

2 hours ago

REESE, Jr., Dr. Louis Vincent

Dr. Louis Vincent Reese, Jr. of NW Atlanta passed away on March 4, 2023. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Today, public viewing will be held from 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30331. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

