REESE, Jerry



Jerry Reese, 78, of Lawrenceville formerly of Fayetteville passed away April 13, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1942 in Manchester, Georgia to the late Marvin and Lillie Reese. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife, Geraldine Reese. Jerry is survived by his children, Tracy (Wade) Smith, and Todd (Shelby) Reese; and his grandchildren, Wil (Brittany) Mask, Ashley (Forrest) Ryan, Kendall (Steve) Kulwicki; eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. Burial will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30-12:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.



