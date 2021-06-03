Reese, Howard

REESE, Jr., Howard



Dr. Howard Lanier Reese, Jr., passed away on May 28, 2021, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. He was 72. A whip-smart, mischievous, and abundantly loving man, Howard (or "Chip") was born on November 10, 1948, to Howard Sr. and Gene Reese. He grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida—with his sisters Becky and Patty Ann and brother Ed—where he was known for delighting his friends (and bedeviling his parents) with escapades and pranks, like leaving cherry bombs in the school toilet. (They did not go off.) Following graduation from St. Petersburg High School, he attended Tulane University, where he was an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War. Chased out of Tulane for his activism, he transferred to and ultimately graduated from Florida State University—and then earned a PhD in Economics from the University of Kansas. He taught for a year in England before working as a professor at the University of Kentucky—where he met his wife, Judene. They married in 1985 and settled in Atlanta; they worked together at their own accounting practice, partners both at work and at home. When not teaching or working, Howard enjoyed tending to his garden, cultivating a variety of exotic flora (like his bigleaf magnolia and collection of Japanese maples) and showing a particular affinity for hostas and daylilies. He enlisted help in the garden from his two cherished pups, who were always happy to dig a hole or two, whether he needed it or not. Although he was a hard worker committed to his students (while an academic) and clients (while an accountant), he was always most devoted to his wife and four children—Lauren, Julia, Emily, and Howard III ("Skip")—the joys of his life. He watched with pride as they grew up to be intelligent, hardworking, and loving adults. He was also a loving grandfather to two grandchildren, and he was expecting—and already loved dearly—another grandchild due in August. He was always overjoyed to welcome his grown children back into his home and regale them with stories from his younger, more rambunctious years. He was an affectionate husband, a caring father, and a dedicated friend, and he will be truly missed. His family is extremely grateful to the Winship Cancer Institute, where he received the excellent care that gave them precious extra time to spend together. Donations in his memory can be made online or mailed to: Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NW, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.

