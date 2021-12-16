Reese, Doretha

REESE (HOLLAND), Doretha



Doretha Holland Reese, age 87, passed away on December 13, 2021. She was a resident at Ashwood Meadows Retirement Community in Johns Creek, GA



A native Atlantan, she was born on May 21, 1934 and was the daughter of Eldrin Jackson and Verena Alma Holland. She was employed for 22 years as an Industrial Tool Buyer for Ziegler Tools, Inc. She was a 1952 graduate of Roosevelt High School and she served as Grand Worthy Advisor, State of Georgia, International Order of Rainbow for Girls from 1951-1952.



Doretha and her late husband, Aaron Durant Reese, were married for 53 years and raised their family in the greater Atlanta area, until they retired to Hartwell, GA in 1987. They were active members of Reed Creek Baptist Church for 32 years where she served as Vice President, then President of the Golden Agers Senior Group. Doretha was happiest when she was serving her church, her community, friends and her family.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter Christie Reese, of Cleveland, GA.



She is survived by her four children, Daughter Rhonda (Larry) Stewart of Duluth, GA; sons Rance (Donna) Reese of Point Inlet, FL, Aaron Jackson (Marji) Reese of Pine Mountain Valley, GA, and Kyle (Christina) Reese of Kennesaw, GA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Her Life and Legacy will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory Peachtree Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org.



