Obituaries

Reese, Dennis

File photo
File photo
Oct 13, 2023

REESE, Dennis

Age 67, passed away on October 4, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

's''̊''''{'['h

Asian shares swoon and Kospi sinks 12%, as the war with Iran widens and oil surges higher

26m ago

Israel says whoever is chosen as Iran's next supreme leader will be 'a target for elimination'

27m ago

GOP Texas congressman to face primary runoff after allegations of an affair

28m ago

Featured

Warnock event in Social Circle

Warnock, Social Circle officials blast Trump over ICE detention warehouse

Bill would limit future transit referendums in Cobb, Gwinnett counties

BULLDOGS

3 Georgia players likely upped their price at NFL combine, but how much?