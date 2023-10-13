REESE, Dennis
Age 67, passed away on October 4, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/