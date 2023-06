REESE, Catherine



Of Atlanta, passed away on June 14, 2023. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 AM at Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral