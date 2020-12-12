Rees, Klau

REES, Dr. Klaus



Dr. Klaus Rees, 79, of Vinings, Georgia passed away on December 10, 2020. A Vinings resident for 40 years, Klaus was a prominent cardiologist and member of the community and a loving husband and father to wife Lauren and son Lukas. The son of Oskar and Paula Rees, Klaus was born in Freiburg, Germany where his parents operated a carpentry business. A bright student at Kepler-Gymnasium, he continued his education at the University of Freiburg where he was granted a scholarship in the United States, involving a National Institutes of Health diabetes research study at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.



Upon completion of his scholarship, Klaus returned to Germany to receive his M.D. from the University of Giessen, and also received an M.D. from UT Southwestern. He completed his fellowship in cardiology at Emory in 1976. He interned at Grady Hospital and the Atlanta VA Medical Center.



After completing an additional interventional cardiology fellowship at Emory, Klaus established a private practice, the Heart Clinic at Cobb, where he practiced for over thirty years. An intelligent and exacting physician, he was well regarded by his patients and his peers.



In retirement, Klaus, with great creativity and vitality, was able to dedicate time to his primary hobbies: tennis, German literature, classical music, and pottery. He crafted many beautiful bowls and mugs that his family will cherish, each adorned with his signature heart.



Klaus is survived by his wife Lauren, their son Lukas; sister Christina Montag and brother Hermann Rees; nephews Michael and Matthias Montag and their families. Klaus is preceded in death by three sons from two previous marriages: infant Notker and twins Nikos and Roald.



A private, family funeral will be held graveside at Arlington Cemetery on Sunday, December 13 at 3:30 pm. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Kehillat Chaim. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

