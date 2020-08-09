REEDY, Warren Warren T. Reedy, 81, passed on Friday, August 7th, 2020, in his residence in Sandy Springs surrounded by his loving wife, Katherine (Kit), and his son and daughter, Scott Reedy and AnnReedy. Warren was born in Palo Alto, California. He spent his youth in Mexico City, Mexico, where his father was relocated during his career with the YMCA. Warren graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He also earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. After graduating from Iowa State, Warren served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. For the majority of his professional career, he was an Industrial Engineer with AT&T in Norcross. Warren was active for years in the ESL (English as a Second Language) LaAmistad program at his church and the Sandy Springs Education Force Reading Buddies Program. Warren leaves behind the beloved family he created with Kit, including Ann, Scott, his wife, Heather, and their three children, Anderson, Owen, and Peyton. Warren is a member of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs where a service will be held in his honor. Due to COVID-19, service attendance is limited to family. Those wishing to honor his memory with a donation may contribute to the church or the organizations above.

