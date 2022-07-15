ajc logo
Reed, William

Obituaries
REED, William T. "Bill"

William T. "Bill" Reed, age 87, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 2, 2022, after a short illness. He was born in Blakely, Georgia, on December 30, 1934, to the late Addie Ruth and Edward Reed. After graduating from Blakely High School in 1951, he made his way to Atlanta to attend Georgia State College (University). He took a position at Retail Credit Corporation (Equifax) for a short time before joining Life of Georgia Insurance Company, where he worked for the next 39 years. After retiring in 1992, he spent several years at the office of the Insurance Commissioner of Georgia, where he worked as an investigator.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sara Ann Edwards Reed; his daughters, Julie Reed, and Amy Reed Cannon and her husband, Chris; and his grandchildren, Grayson and Spencer Cannon. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Reed McGill of Tifton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Reed of Albany, NY; and his sister, Christine Reed Cox of Orlando, FL. After his retirement, Bill received a master gardening certification and enjoyed attending the Buckhead Garden Club and Buckhead 50 meetings. He was also an active and faithful member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, where his memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2 PM, 2715 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.




