REED (Love), Mary Alice



Mary Love Reed of Marietta passed peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2022. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-six years, Raymond Morgan Reed. Mary was born in Maben, Mississippi on December 4, 1941, and she graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. Degree in Education in 1963 and a Master's Degree in Social Studies in 1964. She received a Certification in Administration from Georgia State University in 1972. Mary had an exceptional career as a teacher. She was a history teacher at Savannah High School from 1964 to1967, Sequoya High School, Dekalb County from 1967 to1969 and The Westminster Girls School in Atlanta from 1969 to 1972. She also had the privilege to teach for the Governors Honors Program in 1971, and at the American University, Savannah, Georgia in 1966. Mary advanced her teaching career and ultimately became Head of Joseph T. Walker, currently known as the Walker School, in Marietta, Georgia. She served at the Walker School from April 1972 through June 1976. Under Mary's leadership, the school was reorganized with a new and challenging curriculum with music, art, and physical education being an integral part of the academic program. In 1975 and 1976, Mary served as Vice President and then President of the Georgia Association of Independent Schools. By 1976, when Mary left her position to get married, Walker had been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, tripled its enrollment, added additional Pre-First, 4th, 7th, and 8th grades, and was well on its way to becoming an outstanding college preparatory school. Mary ended her educational career when she married Raymond M. Reed in 1976. Mary and Raymond were members of the Marietta Country Club and the Wildcat Cliffs Country Club in Highlands, North Carolina. They had an exciting life together, filled with many adventures, traveling and playing golf in New Zealand, Hawaii, California, and the Caribbean. Mary was an avid golfer, winning the Ladies Golf Club Championship in 1997 at Wildcat Cliffs. During her golfing career, Mary had five-holes-in-one! Mary was also an accomplished bridge player, gourmet cook, and gardener. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Marietta. Mary is survived by her sisters; Peggy Love Baines, Katherine Susan Love, Connie Love Althen (Dr. Tom Althen), Vicki Crowley (Steven T. Crowley) and Penny B. Love and by her three step-children; Debbie Reed Hudson (Paul L. Hudson, Jr.), Patricia Reed Carter (Benjamin M. Carter), Raymond M. Reed, Jr. (Antonia Kirkland Reed) and grandchildren; Paul L. Hudson, III (Megan Hudson), Taylor Hudson Butkus (Michael Butkus), Palmer Carter Stratton, Benjamin M. Carter, Jr. (Elizabeth Carter), Eva Bonney Reed (Russ Ballard), and Emily Reed Underwood (Stanley Underwood); and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary was supported in her later years by her loving family and devoted caregivers. Mary was a beautiful Southern lady, who was known for her kindness and generosity to all. It was fitting that Mary was reunited with Raymond on the eve of their 36th wedding anniversary. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the Historic Chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Must Ministries in Marietta. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511

