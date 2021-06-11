Reed, Marcel

ajc logo
Obituaries | 2 hours ago

The Honorable Marcel L. Reed, age 64, of East Point, GA, passed June 4, 2021. Viewing will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11 AM-8 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11AM at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Kevin Murriel, officiant. Rev. Walter Kimbrough, eulogist. Interment Southview Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins, Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

