REED, Katrina



Mrs. Katrina Reed of Smyrna, GA passed away February 11, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Private for immediate family only. Katrina was preceded in death by her father, Wilton, and her mother, Wamo. She is survived by her two children, Frederick and Katrina (Okeeba), her grandchildren, Damond (Tenisha), Kimerie, Marcellus, Sydney, Marcus, Sol, Noble, and her great-grandchildren, Amir and Aniyah. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



