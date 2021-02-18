X

Reed, Katrina

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

REED, Katrina

Mrs. Katrina Reed of Smyrna, GA passed away February 11, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Private for immediate family only. Katrina was preceded in death by her father, Wilton, and her mother, Wamo. She is survived by her two children, Frederick and Katrina (Okeeba), her grandchildren, Damond (Tenisha), Kimerie, Marcellus, Sydney, Marcus, Sol, Noble, and her great-grandchildren, Amir and Aniyah. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.