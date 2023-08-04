Reed, James

1 hour ago
X

REED, Jr., James

Mr. James Elmer Reed, Sr. of Covington, GA, entered eternal rest on July 27, 2023. Home-Going Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, 11:00 AM at Richard's Chapel United Methodist Church, 423 Richards Chapel Rd. Covington, GA 30016 Rev. Sandra Pennington, Pastor. Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. Mr. Reed will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and Friends will assemble at his residence at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:00 Noon until 7:00 P.M. Family will receive friends from the hour of 5:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and friends. "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

