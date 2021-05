REED, Douglas Jack



Douglas Jack Reed, age 78, passed away on May 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held, May 29, at 11:00 AM at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd, Marietta, GA 30066. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Go to www.mariettafuneralhome.org to leave condolences.