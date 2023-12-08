REED, David
Age 64, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 28, 2023. Graveside Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 PM, Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
REED, David
Age 64, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 28, 2023. Graveside Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 PM, Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral