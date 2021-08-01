Reed, Charles

REED, Jr., Charles Philip



Passed peacefully in his home on July 24, 2021 at the age of 94. Charlie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Family meant everything to him, and he was always ready with a hug and advice. He met Sally on a blind date in 1957 and knew she was "the one." Sally, however, had a list of required traits for her future husband – he couldn't smoke or drink, he had to go to church, and they would have to know each other a year. None of these traits applied to Charlie, but they married 5 months after that blind date. Sally had no idea that leap would include so many adventures from boating mishaps to travel to raising three strong women. He treated everyone he came in contact the same and thought someone's stature in life had nothing to do with their capabilities. Charlie believed that everyone deserved a fair shake.



He was very proud of all three of his daughters – the engineer, the doctor and the one that made him laugh. He saw his daughters as capable of anything, and encouraged them to be independent. Charlie saw no reason why they shouldn't "run the company" at a time when this was not what most thought about women. He actually enjoyed taking them to swim practice and often coached from the bleachers. He designed muscle building apparatus out of picnic benches and rubber tubing to mimic the swimming motion. He bought a ball machine when tennis became an interest and set it up in the basement. He always pushed them to be better. He loved musicals, GT football, playing the guitar, golf, raising bird dogs, singing in the choir at The Church of the Atonement, spending time with his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and the dinner club of 40 years.



Charlie was born in Atlanta to Nellie Manning and Charles Philip Reed, Sr. He joined the naval aviation division of the Navy at 17 and was upset that he never got to pilot a plane as the war ended. He entered The Georgia Institute of Technology in 1946 on the GI Bill and discovered his love for mathematics and electrical engineering and earned a Master's degree in both areas of study. He started his career at IBM in 1950 at a time when a pledge was spoken each morning and all employees wore the same color suit and hat but he quickly discovered his aversion to conformity and soon went back to Georgia Tech to teach mathematics and was a pioneer in computing and head of the Computing Services department. After 30 years he retired from Georgia Tech and worked at Heery, an architecture firm in Atlanta, for 8 years where he helped them install an architectural CAD system.



His final years were not easy but he handled it like he handled his life – one day at time – sometimes frustrated but not complaining when most would have. Thank you to his caregivers for comforting him during his most difficult times. He is survived by wife, Sally Reed; his daughters Alice Reed, MD and Sara Tanner; sons-in law Art Gardner, Bill Haft and Richard Tanner; grandchildren Geoff and Stuart Gardner, Caroline Dyess, Charlie, James and Katherine Tanner; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Nellie and Charles Reed Sr., his sister Margaret "Poppy" Whitlock and his beloved daughter Anita Gardner.



Red Right Returning Dad!



The family requests in lieu of flowers, that a contribution be made to the charity of your choice.

