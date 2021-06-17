Reed, Bobbie Jean

REED (HOLLEBEKE), Bobbie Jean



Bobbie Jean Hollebeke Reed died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Lawrenceville, GA, after a brief illness. She was 90 years old.



Bobbie was born on a ranch near San Angelo, TX, on January 21, 1931, to Floyd Solomon and Nellie Lee Williams Hollebeke. Beginning her education in a one-room school, she graduated from San Angelo High School at age 15 and married Howard Philip Reed. As a military wife she moved often around the US and in Germany, then settled in Dallas for many years, where she worked as a secretary at Texas Instruments. She married Jimmie Wayne Willis in 1977, and later married Horace Samuel "Sam" Eakins III in 1983, with whom she was active in square dancing and round dancing. They moved to western Washington state in 1990. Living in RVs, they followed their wanderlust across the country, and became involved with Laborers for Christ and SOWERS (Servants On Wheels Ever Ready) as volunteers at various Christian ministries.



She was a member of Sola Fide Lutheran Church, and of the Greater Atlanta Rose Society, the Greater Gwinnett Rose Society, and the Gwinnett Quilters' Guild.



Bobbie was preceded in death by her father Floyd in 1971, her mother Nell in 1977; by her first husband, Howard Reed, in 1998; and by her son Phillip D. Reed in 2020. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie E. Reed and son-in-law Donald K. Schwarz of Lawrenceville, GA; by her daughter-in-law Zeita Solmes Reed of Lake St. Louis, MO; by her grandson Mark P. Reed of Bothell, WA; her great-granddaughters Rhiannon and Avalon Reed of Bothell, WA; and her great-great-grandson Lucian Cruz-Stratton of Bothell, WA; and by many others who loved her and whom she loved.



Bobbie loved God, she loved people, she loved to travel, she loved to read, she loved to play Scrabble and cards, and she loved to demonstrate her artistic flair in dance and painting and music. We will miss her terribly.



Funeral service was held on June 14, 2021 at Sola Fide Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville, GA. Burial will follow later in San Angelo, Texas.



Georgia Cremation is in charge of cremation services, 3570 Buford Hwy, Suite 202, Duluth, GA 30096. 678-584-0914. www.georgiacremation.com



