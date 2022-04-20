ajc logo
X

Reece, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REECE, Robert Olin

Robert Olin Reece, age 93, of Lithia Springs, GA, passed away April 18, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1928 in Smyrna, GA. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. For many years, he was the manager of the brake department at Gordy Tire Company, where he met his wife, Barbara. He was an electrician at Capital Electric Studios and later started Reece Chandelier Service with his late son and wife.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Carol Reece Duncan of Decatur, GA, and Rosalyn Reece Price of Marietta, GA; granddaughters, Ariel Duncan of Atlanta, GA, Vanessa Duncan of Miami, FL, and Kelin Price of Marietta, GA; sisters-in-law, Inez Reece, Dianne Tolliver (J.W.), and Margaret Eckerson (Don); half-sister, Rebecca Hensley, along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Barbara Foster Reece; son, Christopher Robert Reece; brothers, Marvin Reece and Huey Reece; sisters, Jessie Hardy, Margaret Holtzclaw and Montez Barnes; half-brother, Emmett Reece; and brother-in-law Jerry Foster.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Reece.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Southern Cremations & Funerals - Marietta

1861 Dallas Highway, SW

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.southerncremations.com/

Editors' Picks
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration9h ago
Reese Hagler, 8, and Artimy Osadchiy, 5, talk about the cockpit controls of the nearly life-size replica of an X-wing starfighter from "Star Wars" at Embry Village shopping center in Embry Hills on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: steve Schaefer

Atlanta doctor builds ‘Star Wars’ X-wing starfighter to inspire kids, raise money for...
10h ago
A judge sentenced Joseph English Gregory Newton, a 31-year-old Woodstock man, to life in prison plus 10 years.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Woodstock man gets life sentence for vicious attack on pregnant girlfriend
8h ago
Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
7h ago
Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
7h ago
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will be sentenced in August in the federal hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
8h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Addison, Ann
2h ago
Allison, Joyce
2h ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
9h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
10h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top