REECE, Robert Olin



Robert Olin Reece, age 93, of Lithia Springs, GA, passed away April 18, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1928 in Smyrna, GA. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. For many years, he was the manager of the brake department at Gordy Tire Company, where he met his wife, Barbara. He was an electrician at Capital Electric Studios and later started Reece Chandelier Service with his late son and wife.



Robert is survived by his daughters, Carol Reece Duncan of Decatur, GA, and Rosalyn Reece Price of Marietta, GA; granddaughters, Ariel Duncan of Atlanta, GA, Vanessa Duncan of Miami, FL, and Kelin Price of Marietta, GA; sisters-in-law, Inez Reece, Dianne Tolliver (J.W.), and Margaret Eckerson (Don); half-sister, Rebecca Hensley, along with nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Barbara Foster Reece; son, Christopher Robert Reece; brothers, Marvin Reece and Huey Reece; sisters, Jessie Hardy, Margaret Holtzclaw and Montez Barnes; half-brother, Emmett Reece; and brother-in-law Jerry Foster.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Reece.

