Reece, Barbara

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687497-01_0_0000687497-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687497-01_0_0000687497-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">REECE (FOSTER), Barbara<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Barbara Foster Reece, age 90, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born on October 11, 1930 in Bowdon, Georgia, and was a 1948 graduate of Fulton High School in Atlanta, where she was inducted into the National Honor Society. She attended Draughon's Business College and was the bookkeeper for Reece Chandelier Service with her husband and son.<br/><br/>Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert O. Reece, her daughters Carol Reece Duncan of Decatur, Georgia, and Rosalyn Reece Price of Marietta, Georgia; her granddaughters, Ariel Duncan of Atlanta, Georgia, Vanessa Duncan of Miami, Florida, and Kelin Price of Marietta, Georgia, as well as her two sisters, Dianne Foster Tolliver (J.W.) of Newman, Georgia, and Margaret Foster Eckerson (Don) of Sun City Center, Florida, along with nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. Foster and Bamah Tarpley Foster, her brother, William Gerald Foster, and her son, Christopher Robert Reece.<br/><br/>A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 10:00 AM at Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Highway, Marietta, Georgia.<br/><br/>White Columns is honored to serve the family of Barbara Reece.</font><br/>