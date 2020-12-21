REDMOND, Raymond Holland



Raymond Holland Redmond of Brookhaven, GA passed away on Dec. 16, 2020. Ray was born in Birmingham, AL to Allen and Llanelle Redmond on Nov. 3, 1930. He was a funny, kind soul who loved music and had a wonderful sense of humor. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved husband Jim Saunders, his mother, Llanelle Redmond and his brother, John Redmond. Ray is survived by his nephew Randy Redmond and his wife Beth, and his niece Becki Harris and her husband Bill. Ray will be buried alongside his husband and his mother at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. The burial will be private due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held later.



