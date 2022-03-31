Redmond, Pozie

REDMOND, Jr., Reverend Pozie Lee



Reverend Pozie Lee Redmond, Jr., Pastor of New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, passed March 24, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12:00 Noon; New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Dr., SW Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Pastor Gregory L. Pollard, Officiant. Rev. Cean James, Eulogist. Remains to lie instate from 10:00AM until hour of service. Interment; Carver Memorial Gardens. Service will be streamed live via church Facebook page. Family will assemble at the Redmond Residence at 11:00AM for processional. A public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6-8PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)758-1731.



