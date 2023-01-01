ajc logo
Redkevitch, Diane

REDKEVITCH, Diane

Diane "Dee" Redkevitch, 87, genealogist, died peacefully on Christmas morning. Dee loved Christmas, particularly celebrating with her grandchildren each year.

Born in Ocilla, Georgia, Dee was the only child of E.H. and Margaret McCranie. Dee graduated from Waycross High School in 1953 and Huntington College in 1957, with a degree in business administration.

Dee had a caring spirit and was a dedicated community volunteer, hostess, and avid genealogist.

After college, Dee moved first to Atlanta and then to Valdosta. She joined the Junior League and served many roles, including President. Dee married Zenon Redkevitch in 1975. They moved to Toledo, Ohio and later settled in Sandy Springs.

Family history fascinated Dee. She belonged to numerous genealogy associations, but was proudest of founding the Sandy Springs DAR Chapter, and receiving the DAR National Genealogist of the Year award.

Dee is survived by her husband of 47 years, Zenon; daughter, Susan White (Peter); son, Scott Smith (Kathy); and grandchildren, Allyson (Tom), Ross (Seema) and Caroline (David).

The family will celebrate Dee's life in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Springs Chapter NSDAR, 2487 Northlake Ct., NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.

