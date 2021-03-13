REDDING, Morris



Chief Morris G. Redding, 88, of Stockbridge, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.



Chief Redding was born in Sylacauga, AL, on June 21, 1932, a son of the late Bethel Jessee and Erena McDaniel Redding. He served his country in the U. S. Army.



Chief Redding was a 1962 graduate of the Woodrow Wilson School of Law. He became a police officer with the City of Atlanta. He was a 1966 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. During his career with the Atlanta Police Department he held the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Police Chief, and in 1982 he was named Chief of Police, a position he held until his retirement in 1990.



Chief Redding is survived by his daughter, Regina Redding and her lifelong partner, Martin Smith, of Milton; two grandchildren, Coco and Chanel; several sisters and brothers, several nieces and nephews, and many adoring friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Keen Redding.



Private graveside services were held in Upson Memorial Gardens in Thomaston.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.



Chief Redding's daughter is forever grateful for the outpouring of love from his family and many friends.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com

