Reddick, Ruth

Ruth Odom Reddick, 85, a resident of Powder Springs since 1998, passed away on June 18, 2022. She was born to Ruth Sutton Odom and James Garnett Odom of Girard, GA on June 2, 1937. Ruth was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Julia O. Radford of Metter, GA; and Nora O. Greene of Abbeville, SC. Mrs. Reddick is survived by her husband of 58 years, Loy W. Reddick; and daughter, Julie Reddick of Powder Springs, GA. A ninth generation Georgian, she grew up on a Burke County farm, part of a Royal Land Grant to her ancestor, establishing her lifelong interest in history and genealogy. Ruth Was a graduate of Georgia Southern University. Her family lived in Abbeville, Spartanburg, and Camden, SC, before returning to Georgia. She taught in public schools of Georgia and South Carolina; was a junior high band director as well as certified in special education. Ruth was active in Christian Women's Club. She was a frequent inspirational speaker at meetings in Georgia and South Carolina. In Camden she was the educational director at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Park. Mrs. Reddick's passions for history and genealogy resulted in memberships in fifteen heritage societies including, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of America, Colonial Dames XVII Century, and First Families of Georgia. She authored numerous historical articles for a heritage society's national magazine and was a noted speaker for chapter meetings and several society's national conferences. Ruth was an accomplished china painter, loved gardening and hosting holiday lunches for a special group of friends. She was a member of McEachern Memorial UMC. The most important roles of her life were to be a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, a loving wife, and a devoted mother of a special daughter. A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, Mayes Ward -Dobbins Macland Chapel with Rev. Cindy Blocksidge and Rev. Dave Hinson officiating. Family has asked in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Ruth's name to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org . Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home



