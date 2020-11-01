REDDICK, Minnie Rountree



Minnie Rountree Reddick, 97 years old and longtime Sandy Springs resident, died on October 29th, 2020 after several months of decline following a fall. Born in Holland, Virginia, the youngest of ten children, Minnie graduated from high school at 16 years old and moved to Atlanta to attend Draughon's Business College. Upon completion of her secretarial training, Minnie accepted a position at Georgia Power Company, eventually becoming secretary to the vice president. Minnie met Alton Reddick on a blind date and married him on Christmas Eve,1943. Minnie and Alton eventually settled in Sandy Springs, then the far north suburbs. Minnie was an active member at First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs for many years, where she taught preschool while maintaining her main roles of wife, mother and friend. Minnie and Alton joined Mt. Vernon Baptist Church upon returning to Sandy Springs after a few years in St. Petersburg, FL, and Minnie continued to contribute in the church's children's ministry, as an officer in her Sunday School class, and in the church office. Minnie also volunteered with the Fulton County Republican Party as a voter registrar and poll worker, as a member of FOSSL (Friends of the Sandy Springs Library), and in the Sandy Springs chapter of AARP. She helped Alton refinish many a piece of furniture and their annual garage sales drew dealers and collectors from a wide area. Minnie and Alton moved in 2004 to Mt. Vernon Towers, where Minnie served on the decorating committee, as 5th floor representative and decorator, "Towers Talk" writer and compiler, volunteer in the in-house library, and most significantly as teacher of the MVT Sunday School class. Minnie and Alton were grateful to be a part of the MVT community in their twilight years. Minnie was a loving caregiver to Alton during a long illness that culminated in his death on their 66th wedding anniversary, and she received loving assistance during her own time of need from caregiver Ruth Fundulu, who became part of the family. Minnie loved God, her family, fashion, following the stock market, staying on top of the news, and all children everywhere. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Leeper (Brad); son, Peter Reddick (Linda Brown); granddaughters, Sarah Ray (Jared) and Laura Amador (Miguel); grandson, Daniel Reddick; five great-grandchildren (Karis Ray, Evan Ray, Charlotte Ray, Olivia Amador, Juliet Amador), and caregiver, Ruth Fundulu. Donations in Minnie's memory may be given to The Good Samaritan Health Center (www.goodsamatlanta.org).

