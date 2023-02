RECHTMAN, Leon



His family announces the passing of Leon Irwin Rechtman with deep sadness.



Leon passed away on January 29, 2023. He is survived by his children, David (Judy) Rechtman, Michael (Sheryl) Rechtman, Scott Rechtman and Sallie Friedman; grandchildren, Jami Rechtman, Joel Rechtman, Lauren Rechtman (Jeff Chod), Michelle Rechtman, Rebecca Friedman, Jennifer Friedman and Hannah Friedman; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Ella Chod.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 PM at Temple Kol Emeth, 1415 Old Canton Rd., Marietta, 30062. The service may be viewed via live stream through Temple Kol Emeth. Donations in memory of Leon Rechtman may be made to Volunteers For Israel.